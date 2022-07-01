  • David Skinns putts himself to a 7-under 64 in second round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    David Skinns makes 11-foot birdie putt at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.