David Skinns putts himself to a 7-under 64 in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, David Skinns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Skinns finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

David Skinns hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved David Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Skinns's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Skinns chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Skinns had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 6 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Skinns hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Skinns's 139 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 7 under for the round.