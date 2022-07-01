David Lipsky putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, David Lipsky hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky had a fantastic chip-in on the 158-yard par-3 16th. His his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Lipsky hit his 103 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lipsky chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.