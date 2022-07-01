David Lingmerth putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

David Lingmerth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, David Lingmerth had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Lingmerth had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lingmerth's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.