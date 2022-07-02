David Hearn shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, David Hearn hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hearn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hearn's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.