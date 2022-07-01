D.J. Trahan shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the John Deere Classic

D.J. Trahan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 134th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Trahan missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Trahan to even for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Trahan chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Trahan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Trahan to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Trahan's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 5 over for the round.