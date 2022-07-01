D.A. Points rebounds from poor front in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, D.A. Points hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Points finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, D.A. Points got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved D.A. Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Points's tee shot went 140 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Points to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Points chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Points's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Points to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Points hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Points chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Points to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Points's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.