Curtis Thompson shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Curtis Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thompson's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 4 under for the round.