Christopher Gotterup shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Christopher Gotterup hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, and Matthias Schwab; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Gotterup suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gotterup at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Gotterup had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.