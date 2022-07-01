  • Christopher Gotterup shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston continued his excellent play with 8 birdies on the day, extending his lead to 4 shots.
    Round Recaps

    J.T. Poston extended his lead into the weekend at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston continued his excellent play with 8 birdies on the day, extending his lead to 4 shots.