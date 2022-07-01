Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Bezuidenhout hit his 113 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bezuidenhout's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 7 under for the round.