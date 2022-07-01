  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

