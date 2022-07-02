Chris Stroud shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Chris Stroud hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Stroud's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stroud hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.