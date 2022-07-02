Chris Naegel shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Chris Naegel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Naegel finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under.

At the par-5 second, Naegel chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Naegel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Naegel had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Naegel to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Naegel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 4 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Naegel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to 3 under for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Naegel chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Naegel's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 5 under for the round.