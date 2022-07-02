Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 96th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Reavie got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Reavie's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Reavie chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Reavie hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.