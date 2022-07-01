Chesson Hadley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Hadley hit his 89 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hadley's tee shot went 217 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadley had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.