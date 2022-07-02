Chase Seiffert comes back from a rocky start in round two of the John Deere Classic

Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Seiffert finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Chase Seiffert's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Seiffert hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.