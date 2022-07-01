Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Charley Hoffman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 134th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hoffman's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoffman had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.