Charles Howell III putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Charles Howell III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Charles Howell III hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Howell III hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

Howell III hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 4 under for the round.