Chad Ramey shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Chad Ramey hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Ramey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This put Ramey at 2 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Ramey had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Ramey hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.