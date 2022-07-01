Camilo Villegas shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Camilo Villegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Villegas reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Villegas had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.