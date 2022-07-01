Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Cameron Percy in the second round at the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Cameron Percy's 83 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Percy had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.