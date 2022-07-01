-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Cameron Percy in the second round at the John Deere Classic
July 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy finds green and drains birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Cameron Percy makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Cameron Percy's 83 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Percy had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
