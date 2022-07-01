Cameron Champ shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 96th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Champ got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ hit his drive 369 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Champ got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Champ's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Champ chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Champ hit his tee shot 349 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.