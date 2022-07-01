  • Cam Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Cam Davis makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis taps in for birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Cam Davis makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.