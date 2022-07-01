Cam Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Cam Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Davis hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Davis's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Davis had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.