Callum Tarren shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Callum Tarren hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tarren hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Tarren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Tarren hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Tarren had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 6 under for the round.