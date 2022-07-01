Strong putting brings C.T. Pan a 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic

C.T. Pan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, C.T. Pan had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Pan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Pan at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Pan had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Pan's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 7 under for the round.