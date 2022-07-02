Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Garnett's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 6 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Garnett's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 under for the round.