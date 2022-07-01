Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Stuard had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stuard's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Stuard's his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stuard had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.