Brian Gay shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Brian Gay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Gay had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Gay chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gay's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to even-par for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.