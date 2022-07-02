Brian Davis putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Brian Davis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 134th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Brian Davis's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Davis had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.