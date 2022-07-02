Brett Drewitt shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Brett Drewitt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Drewitt had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Drewitt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Drewitt hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.