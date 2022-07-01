Brendon Todd shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Todd's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Todd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Todd's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

Todd hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 57-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Todd chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Todd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 6 under for the round.