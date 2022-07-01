Brandt Snedeker shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Brandt Snedeker hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.