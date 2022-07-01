  • Brandt Snedeker shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Brandt Snedeker makes 11-foot birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker makes 11-footer for birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Brandt Snedeker makes 11-foot birdie on the par-4 13th hole.