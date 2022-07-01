Brandon Wu shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Brandon Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Wu hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Wu hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wu's 84 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wu had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 6 under for the round.