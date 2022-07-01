  • Brandon Hagy shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy makes 11-foot birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

