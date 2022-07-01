Brandon Hagy shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hagy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hagy's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 under for the round.