Boo Weekley shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Boo Weekley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Weekley finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Weekley's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Weekley to 1 under for the round.

Weekley got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Weekley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Weekley had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Weekley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Weekley's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Weekley to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Weekley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Weekley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Weekley to 2 over for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Weekley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Weekley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Weekley had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Weekley to 1 over for the round.