Bo Van Pelt finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Van Pelt's tee shot went 137 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Van Pelt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Van Pelt at 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Van Pelt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.