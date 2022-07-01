Bo Hoag shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Bo Hoag hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoag had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoag to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.