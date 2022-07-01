Bill Haas shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Bill Haas hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 96th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-5 10th, Haas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Haas's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 under for the round.