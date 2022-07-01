Ben Martin shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Ben Martin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 128th at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 first, Martin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Martin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Martin to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Martin's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Martin hit his 81 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Martin had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Martin's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Martin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Martin's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.