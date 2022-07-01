Ben Kohles shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Ben Kohles hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Kohles hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kohles to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kohles chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kohles's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kohles to 4 under for the round.