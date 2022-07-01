Ben Crane shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Ben Crane hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 128th at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Crane hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

Crane got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Crane to even-par for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Crane's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Crane hit his 132 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Crane to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Crane's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Crane hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Crane had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Crane to 2 over for the round.