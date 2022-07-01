Austin Smotherman putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Austin Smotherman hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Smotherman finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Austin Smotherman had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.