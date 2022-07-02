Austin Cook putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Austin Cook hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Austin Cook hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Cook to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cook's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.