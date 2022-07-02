Arjun Atwal shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Arjun Atwal hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 214 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Atwal chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Atwal to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 over for the round.