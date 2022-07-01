Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Lahiri hit his 73 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Lahiri had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 12th green, Lahiri suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lahiri at 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lahiri's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 4 under for the round.