  • Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Anirban Lahiri dials in tee shot and birdies at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.