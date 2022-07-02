Andrew Putnam posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the John Deere Classic

Andrew Putnam hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Putnam finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Andrew Putnam had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Putnam's 83 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Putnam to 4 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Putnam hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.