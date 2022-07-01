Andrew Novak shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Andrew Novak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Novak had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Novak's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Novak hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Novak's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Novak at 3 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Novak had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Novak at 4 under for the round.