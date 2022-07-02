Andrew Landry putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Andrew Landry hit 5 of 7 fairways and 6 of 9 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 153rd at 6 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Andrew Landry hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Landry's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Landry chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Landry's tee shot went 155 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.