Alex Smalley shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Smalley dials in tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Smalley's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Smalley had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Smalley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Smalley hit his tee shot 362 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Smalley hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.
