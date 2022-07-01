Alex Smalley shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Smalley's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Smalley had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Smalley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smalley at 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Smalley hit his tee shot 362 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Smalley hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.