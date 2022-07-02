Adam Svensson putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Adam Svensson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-5 10th, Adam Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Svensson hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Svensson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Svensson hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Svensson's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.