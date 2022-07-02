  • Adam Svensson putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Adam Svensson makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Svensson rolls in 20-foot birdie putt at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Adam Svensson makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.