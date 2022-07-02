Adam Long putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Adam Long hit his 81 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Long hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Long had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.