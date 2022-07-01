Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Adam Hadwin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 96th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hadwin's 164 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.